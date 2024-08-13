 
Geo News

Kate Middleton staff member who is both 'James Bond' and 'Mary Poppins'

Kate Middleton has hired a staff member from special nanny college called Norland

By
Web Desk
|

August 13, 2024

Kate Middleton staff member who is both James Bond and Mary Poppins
Kate Middleton staff member who is both 'James Bond' and 'Mary Poppins'

Kate Middleton and Prince William's nanny for kids comes with special training, it is revealed.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been wit the Waleses ever since Prince Louis was eight months old, has been taught martial arts and defense techniques under guidance of special military officers.

Maria has received her education from Norland, a college famous for her profession.

The website of the college states their students get "specialist security training from former military intelligence officers, including how to stay safe online and how to deal with potential security risks". Furthermore, they are given "self-defence training led by a highly respected 7th-degree black belt in Taekwondo".

The site reads: "You'll undertake skid pan driving in your final year during Employment Weeks to learn how to control a car under any circumstances, including adverse weather conditions, handling distractions from children in the vehicle and other potential hazards and risks."

Meanwhile, the principal of Norland College, Dr Janet Rose, spoke about the education process in the Royal Baby documentary: "Some of the more recent editions to the programme, more cutting edge that fit more with the 21st century, include the security and cyber security training with our former military intelligence officers, for example."

"So some people have made jokes about 'It's James Bond meets Mary Poppins', but of course, we are not trying to turn our graduates into bodyguards. But at the same time in many respects, we want our nannies to be as fun and loving as Mary Poppins was," she noted.

King Charles tipped to tame ‘greedy' royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video
King Charles tipped to tame ‘greedy' royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck after months apart: Source
Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck after months apart: Source
Post Malone reveals extreme secrecy measures of Taylor Swift, Beyonce
Post Malone reveals extreme secrecy measures of Taylor Swift, Beyonce
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hungry to ‘fill pockets' with dollars, says Piers Morgan video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hungry to ‘fill pockets' with dollars, says Piers Morgan
What Prince William is trying to tell fans with 'serious' facial hair, expert reveals video
What Prince William is trying to tell fans with 'serious' facial hair, expert reveals
Blake Lively, Isabela Ferrer reveal surprising beauty mark coincidence
Blake Lively, Isabela Ferrer reveal surprising beauty mark coincidence
BLACKPINK Lisa admits there is no 'in between' at her label
BLACKPINK Lisa admits there is no 'in between' at her label
Real reason Kate Middleton wore stripes in new GB video, experts spills video
Real reason Kate Middleton wore stripes in new GB video, experts spills