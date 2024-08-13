Kate Middleton staff member who is both 'James Bond' and 'Mary Poppins'

Kate Middleton and Prince William's nanny for kids comes with special training, it is revealed.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been wit the Waleses ever since Prince Louis was eight months old, has been taught martial arts and defense techniques under guidance of special military officers.



Maria has received her education from Norland, a college famous for her profession.

The website of the college states their students get "specialist security training from former military intelligence officers, including how to stay safe online and how to deal with potential security risks". Furthermore, they are given "self-defence training led by a highly respected 7th-degree black belt in Taekwondo".



The site reads: "You'll undertake skid pan driving in your final year during Employment Weeks to learn how to control a car under any circumstances, including adverse weather conditions, handling distractions from children in the vehicle and other potential hazards and risks."



Meanwhile, the principal of Norland College, Dr Janet Rose, spoke about the education process in the Royal Baby documentary: "Some of the more recent editions to the programme, more cutting edge that fit more with the 21st century, include the security and cyber security training with our former military intelligence officers, for example."



"So some people have made jokes about 'It's James Bond meets Mary Poppins', but of course, we are not trying to turn our graduates into bodyguards. But at the same time in many respects, we want our nannies to be as fun and loving as Mary Poppins was," she noted.

