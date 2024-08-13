Bangladesh team arrives in Pakistan for two-Test series

Bangladesh and Pakistan will play two two ICC World Test Championship fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi. - AFP

LAHORE: Bangladesh men's cricket team on Tuesday arrived in Lahore from Dhaka to play two-Test series against Pakistan.

The team was taken to a private hotel under strict security arrangements from the Allama Iqbal airport.

As per the schedule updated by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the visiting team will rest at the hotel today and have its training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on August 14, 15, and 16.

“The visitors will go to Islamabad on August 17,” the board said.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from August 21 in Rawalpindi while the second Test will be played from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Test captain Shan Masood spoke about the previous performance of the Green Shirts in the T20 World Cup 2024, saying it was time to move on.



“Whatever happened in the World Cup, it happened. It is now in the past,” Masood said. “You always have to move forward.”



Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.



Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan. Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.