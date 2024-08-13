King Charles prioritizes Queen Camilla’s kids over ‘darling boy’ Harry

King Charles took a major step as he decided to invite his wife Queen Camilla’s family to Balmoral Castle for Royal family’s annual vacation.



However, the monarch failed to send invitation to his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a report by The Express, Camilla’s children and grandchildren will join the members of the Royal family at Balmoral and will stay in the main castle, mainly used for guests.

They revealed that Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, and his kids Lola, 16, and Freddy, 14, would be in attendance at Balmoral, along with her daughter, Laura Lopes, and her children; Eliza, 16, and 14-year-old twins, Louis and Gus.

This comes almost two weeks after People Magazine revealed that Charles did not invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two kids to Royal family’s summer gathering.

After news of Charles' cancer diagnosis was made public, Harry flew to the UK to see him. However, the monarch refused to meet with him when he visited the country again for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May.