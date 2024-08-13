 
Geo News

King Charles, Prince William make big decision about Harry due to Meghan Markle

The royal expert believes Meghan Markle has always been seen as the main driving force behind Prince Harry’s public attacks on the royal family

By
Web Desk
|

August 13, 2024

King Charles, Prince William make major decision about Harry due to Meghan Markle
King Charles, Prince William make major decision about Harry due to Meghan Markle

King Charles and Prince William have reported made a major decision regarding Prince Harry amid royal rift.

Royal expert Tom Quinn believes King Charles and William have decided to snub Harry by not inviting him to Balmoral due to Meghan Markle.

Speaking to the Mirror, Quinn explained, “William and Charles know that inviting Harry without Meghan is just to give Harry another subject for the sequel to Spare that Harry is writing.”

The royal expert further said, "With Kate and Charles in a difficult place, the last thing the family needs is Harry at Balmoral. Everyone knows that it couldn’t be done without also inviting Meghan and that is a step too far.”

Tom Quinn added: "Meghan has always been seen as the main driving force behind Harry’s public attacks on the family. William and Charles know that inviting Harry without Meghan is just to give Harry another subject for the sequel to Spare that Harry is writing."

Earlier, there were reports Harry and Meghan have been denied an invite to King Charles Scottish retreat of Balmoral.

Jenna Ortega's controversial film releases on Prime Video
Jenna Ortega's controversial film releases on Prime Video
Samantha Hanratty showcases major life changing moment video
Samantha Hanratty showcases major life changing moment
Meghan Markle's plans for a memoir release exposed: ‘No gloves or diplomacy'
Meghan Markle's plans for a memoir release exposed: ‘No gloves or diplomacy'
Meghan Markle lands in trouble after big blunder before ‘faux-royal' tour
Meghan Markle lands in trouble after big blunder before ‘faux-royal' tour
Meghan Markle skeptical over using Archie, Lilibet to garner attention
Meghan Markle skeptical over using Archie, Lilibet to garner attention
King Charles laying out repercussions to Prince Harry
King Charles laying out repercussions to Prince Harry
Security beefed up for Taylor Swift shows in London
Security beefed up for Taylor Swift shows in London
Prince William's true feelings revealed as royal appears with Kate Middleton video
Prince William's true feelings revealed as royal appears with Kate Middleton