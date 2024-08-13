King Charles, Prince William make big decision about Harry due to Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince William make major decision about Harry due to Meghan Markle

King Charles and Prince William have reported made a major decision regarding Prince Harry amid royal rift.



Royal expert Tom Quinn believes King Charles and William have decided to snub Harry by not inviting him to Balmoral due to Meghan Markle.

Speaking to the Mirror, Quinn explained, “William and Charles know that inviting Harry without Meghan is just to give Harry another subject for the sequel to Spare that Harry is writing.”

The royal expert further said, "With Kate and Charles in a difficult place, the last thing the family needs is Harry at Balmoral. Everyone knows that it couldn’t be done without also inviting Meghan and that is a step too far.”

Tom Quinn added: "Meghan has always been seen as the main driving force behind Harry’s public attacks on the family. William and Charles know that inviting Harry without Meghan is just to give Harry another subject for the sequel to Spare that Harry is writing."

Earlier, there were reports Harry and Meghan have been denied an invite to King Charles Scottish retreat of Balmoral.