Meghan Markle reacts to King Charles Balmoral snub, plans pay back

Meghan Markle has been tipped with a bombshell idea to take revenge on the Royal family after King Charles humiliated her and Prince Harry with Balmoral snub.



The monarch invited the entire Royal Family and Queen Camilla's relatives to a summer gathering at Balmoral Castle, but notably left out Meghan and Harry

Sharing the reaction of the Sussexes over the snub, an insider told Closer Magazine that the duo was not ‘shocked’ when they did not get the invitation.

The insider also shared that following the snub, their friends are pushing them to hit back at Royal family, with many urging Meghan to write a tell-all memoir, sharing her side of the story, to set the record straight.

“The talk among their friends is that it’s time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy,” the royal insider told the publication.

“There’s so much demand for Meghan to speak out,” they continued, “whether that’s in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir.”

“She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions,” the insider added.

The source went on to add that Meghan and Harry are “now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all-out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story.”