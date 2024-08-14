Ariana Madix breaks silence on 'complicated' friendship with Scheana Shay

Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay’s friendship is in recovery mode after their intense Vanderpump Rules reunion.

During an appearance on the Tuesday episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the TV personality revealed that she is still in contact with Scheana.

Admitting their friendship took "a big hit" after the reunion, Ariana shared they are now working to mend their relationship.

"There’s a lot of love there and I think that will always be there. And I’m really happy … she just won an award for talking about her postpartum OCD and I thought that was like really, really lovely,” she said.

For those unversed, during the season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, the 39-year-old clashed with Scheana over her reluctance to forgive Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.'

Previously, Ariana confessed that she wasn't ready to forgive Tom, saying, “My position has not changed that he doesn't get any sort of access to my life via me or via mutual friends."

"I'm not down with him being around. You know, I can quietly remove myself from situations that make me uncomfortable,” the TV star said on Vanderpump Rules. "I'm not the person to come to with the Sandoval sympathy train."

