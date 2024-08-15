Meghan Markle to drop final bombshell as ‘pride' is hurt

Meghan Markle could create a havoc if she decides to write her own memoir.



The Royal Family, that has been greatly damaged as Prince Harry writes ‘Spare,’ would be furious if his wife goes on to defame the institution.

A source tells Closer Magazine: "It's not just about pride of hurt feelings, there are very ugly repercussions for them when this constant narrative that they're family outcasts keeps getting fed. It impacts their brand as well as their morale, and it had the potential to put them more at risk."

They add: "The talk among their friends is that it's time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy."

The source continued: "Another tell-all would cause so much trouble, this feud would go nuclear."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.