Kylie Jenner spills on her major baby name issues, shares BTS of shoot

Kylie Jenner took over to her social media to share the behind the scenes of British Vogue cover shoot on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who recently celebrated her birthday at a cruise, donned a black dress as she doted on her two kids, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, in one post.

In regards to the caption, the media personality wrote to her nearly 400 million followers, “@britishvogue bts.”

It is worth mentioning that the pictures showed the mother of two from behind as she carried Aire in her arms and Stormi walked alongside her.

Furthermore, inside the pages of the glossy's Fashion Issue, Jenner opened up about a variety of topics as she revealed what she almost named her son while battling postpartum depression in 2022.

As per Daily Mail, before settling on his final moniker, the reality star stated that “for a long time” she referred to him as Knight, while she joked that her daughter Stormi still asks if she remembers “when Aire’s name was Knight.”

According the outlet, elsewhere during the interview, Jenner shared that she is “finally feeling like” herself again as she recounted by saying, “When I was pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year.”

Furthermore, as per the publication's reports, the business owner also admitted that after giving birth and postpartum, it is, “Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard,” as after giving birth she felt “major baby blues.”

Additionally, the proud parent also claimed that the struggle to choose a name for her baby made her feel like a “failure.”