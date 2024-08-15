Prince Harry living with his hands tied alongside Meghan Markle

An expert has just stepped forward to offer some insight into why Prince Harry isn’t pulling more weight with Meghan’s lifestyle brand.

This expert, Tom Quinn, weighed in on everything during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

During the course of his chat with the outlet the expert explained the Duke’s reasons and was quoted saying, “Harry has never had any real idea about becoming an entrepreneur or a businessman in his own right.”

Afterall, “He is trained from birth to do one thing only — to be a royal, and he has thrown that away.”

“His 100% percent support for his wife and her business ventures has never wavered — but it hasn’t been enough to make a success of her company.”

And “Meghan is proof that self-belief won’t always guarantee success. It won’t always make you a great entrepreneur and businesswoman.”