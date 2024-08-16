King Charles honours Princess Anne as Meghan Markle, Harry arrive in Colombia

King Charles and Queen Camilla have honoured Princess Anne, who turned 74 on Thursday amid Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Colombia trip.



The California-based royal couple commenced their visit to Colombia on Thursday with a memorable and heartfelt welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillos.

At her official residence, Márquez hosted the couple for a formal audience. Over coffee, tea, and delicious pan de bono—a traditional Colombian cheese bread—the Vice President shared her vision and love for Colombia, passion for mental health and devotion to preventing online harms.

At their second engagement of the day, Prince Harry and Meghan joined Vice President Márquez for a visit to El Colegio de Cultura Popular, a school that serves approximately 400 students aged 12 to 18.

Meanwhile, the palace on behalf of King Charles shared adorable pictures with a never-before-seen childhood photo of the monarch with his younger sister to wish the Princess Royal a very happy birthday.

Honouring Princess Anne, King Charles said, “Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Anne a very happy birthday.