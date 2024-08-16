 
Mathew Perry's assistant's central role in his death revealed

Mathew Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa's, major role in the actor's drug overdose unveiled

August 16, 2024

Matthew Perry's assistant allegedly played a major role in the actor's fatal overdose, as per the reports by federal authorities.

As per Daily Mail, Kenneth Iwamasa has been accused of allegedly purchasing illicit drugs, from a person described called "master chef," before injecting a deadly dose into the Friends star which ultimately led to his shocking death.

Additionally, the Hollywood star was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his rented home last October, and he was believed to be a "drowning accident," however, authorities later determined that Perry had been fatally injected with ketamine, as per the outlet.

Recently, it has been developed that Perry's longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, has confessed to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute ketamine which led to the actor's death.

According to Page Six, US Attorney Martin Estrada, claimed that Perry had suffered a relapse in his battle with substance abuse and that a group of five people, including Iwamasa, 'took advantage' of the situation for their own gain. 

It is worth mentioning that as per the outlet, Iwamasa might have to spend up to 15 years behind bars, as the Department of Justice said on Thursday. 

Furthermore, the claims also revealed that the ill motives of Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who also worked with Kenneth, gave the actor about 20 vials of ketamine during a two-month time frame.

