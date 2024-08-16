Prince Harry makes strategic move to prioritize family harmony amid William feud

Prince Harry has made a strategic move in order to avoid further fueling rift with the members of the Royal family, especially his brother, Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex is unlikely to attend the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, potential for an "awkward reunion" with the Prince of Wales.

According to GB News' royal correspondent, Cameron Walker, and Royal editor Svar Nanan-Sen, Harry's return to the UK is facing several challenges, including security issues and the possibility of drawing attention away from the event.

"I understand that Prince Harry is set to miss Lord Fellowes' funeral because of many challenges around a trip to the UK,” Svar said during The Royal Record podcast.

"Some of them he's openly discussed his fears with returning to the UK because of security issues,” he added. “We know he doesn't have the level of security that he feels comfortable with.”

He went on to claim that there is “another challenge” which is keeping Harry away from attending the event, which is an “awkward reunion with Prince William,” who is likely to attend the funeral.

"We saw Harry take a similar stance with the Duke of Westminster's wedding in June, where Prince William was an usher,” he continued.

"Despite being quite close to the Duke of Westminster, Harry didn't attend that event. So there's a lot to unpack on all the challenges that Harry is facing now in attending these family events in the UK."