Chris Martin, fiancée Dakota Johnson call it quits for THIS reason

Chris Martin and his fiancée Dakota Johnson were together since 2017

August 16, 2024

Chris Martin and his fiancée Dakota Johnson have reportedly called it quits after a seven-year-long relationship.

Martin and Johnson began dating in 2017 and went on to get engaged. The duo have previously split for a while but got back together. This time, however, they’re said to have accepted that the relationship isn’t going to work.

“Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work,” a tipster told the Daily Mail.

“They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term,” they explained.

The source revealed the reason behind the split, saying, "They're both busy people, Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other.”

“They wanted it to work but it just hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it is best to move on,” the source concluded.

This comes after the Fifty Shades of Grey star was seen tracking her dog for a walk alone in Malibu. Chris Martin, on the other hand, is in Munich, Germany, for the European leg of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour.

