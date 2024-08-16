 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘putting pressure' on Columbia's security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a four day visit to Columbia

August 16, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Colombia is "putting pressure" on the country’s limited security measures, per a former royal butler.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting the South American country for four days after being invited by the country’s Vice President Francia Marquez.

Their visit comes as Columbia is under a Level 3 US travel advisory and has advised people to "reconsider travel" due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping risks.

Anthony Cawdron, a former royal butler, shared his thoughts on the visit, saying: "I think each of these trips that they take seems to have the effect that people question them more."

"They are putting a burden on a country that may have a limited amount of methods of keeping them safe. I think it's a distraction that King Charles doesn't necessarily need, and we just had a successful Olympics and everyone is saluting Team GB, and everyone is happy about that," he added to The Express US.

On their visit, the Sussexes spent the first day attending the Responsible Digital Future forum at a Bogota university. At the forum, the duo shared thoughts on how to build a safer environment on the internet and fight against racism and hate.

Prince Harry said: "With the Archewell Foundation, me and my wife believe that information integrity is a fundamental right."

Meghan also shared her opinion, saying, "We should model how we want our kids to be raised and for the world in which we raise them."

