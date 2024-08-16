PFF serves notices to over 100 individuals for being part of 'parallel association'

In this representational image, Pakistani men’s football team poses for a picture before their match against Cambodia for a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification in Islamabad, Pakistan, on October 17, 2023. —PFF

KARACHI: The Disciplinary Committee of the Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) Normalisation Committee has issued notices to over 100 individuals for allegedly being part of 'unapproved and parallel association'.



Among those individuals is Nisha Ashraf, the current goalkeeper for the Pakistan women's football team, who was nominated to the PFF by her department.

The individuals have been asked to respond to the disciplinary notice under Article 70 of the PFF constitution within three days.

The list of those noticed includes the individuals who participated in the 2018 elections, which were held on the orders of the Supreme Court but were not recognised by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Additionally, individuals who were named in various committees formed after the 2021 takeover of the football house have also been issued notices.

Notable individuals among those who are issued notices also include Sikandar Khattak, a former member of the FIFA PFF Normalisation Committee.

The others include Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Sardar Naveed, Zahir Shah, Colonel Farasat, football referee Ahmed Jan, Rauf Bari, Naveed Akram, Amir Dogar, Taha Alizai of Karachi United, Zaib Khan, and former Pakistan women's football team manager Raheela Zameen.

It is pertinent to mention here that Taha Ali Zai and his club Karachi United withdrew from the National Women Championship after the take-over by the Ashfaq group to denounce the practice.

The Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Azeem Akram, will decide on further action after reviewing the responses.