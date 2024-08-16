Aima Baig clears the air over 'heart attack' controversy

Aima Baig lying on a hospital bed as her health suffered some setbacks on August 14, 2024. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official

Days after being hospitalised for a heart-related condition, Pakistani singer Aima Baig has clarified that she did not have a "heart attack" but "high blood pressure" due to her "negligence" towards her health.

Baig on Wednesday had posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle in what appeared to be a hospital room and captioned the post: "After a little mini heart attack [because] of too much travelling [with] zero sleep and all-nighters — and flights and shows etc.”

This led to her fans worrying about her health, prompting another statement from the singer of the masterpiece “Mast Malang" on Friday.

“I'm extremely overwhelmed by everybody's concern about my health — I had no idea that there are so many people who love and care so much. My respect and love for all of you just crossed all levels,” the pop star stated in a long note posted in her Instagram stories.

— Instagram

The "Kaif-o-Suroor" singer explained the circumstances that led to her hospitalisation, saying that she was negligent with her health as she was travelling a lot from one location to another with zero amount of sleep, no food and zero intake of any liquid.

"| had forgotten that we all are human at the end of the day — NOT ROBOTS We all must take care of ourselves.”

The singer went on to emphasise that work is important but health is of the utmost importance, be it mental or physical health of a person.

The starlet went on to accept her mistake of not taking care of her body again saying: “What's the point of doing all this hard work when at the end of the day you're [going to] wake up in a hospital with some weird sticky patchy things all over your body — a bunch of [branula] — and a pulse oximeter on your index finger, wondering excuse me! What just happened?”

Baig also thanked the doctor that day for taking proper care of her: “Trust me I only got to know about these medical terms [because] of the doctor that day, bless him.”

— Instagram

The “Funkari” singer and artist cleared that she didn’t get a “heart attack” but her blood pressure shot dangerously high from 88 to 200 and it was all due to “ extreme exhaustion, lack of sleep, zero food and a major dehydration situation” making it an “emergency scenario”.



It is clear how much Baig adores her fans but she has made it yet again apparent by telling them that she loves them all "for showing so much love and concern and such blissful DM’s to texts to calls — that it won't be a lie if I say 'Who needs meds when you have so many people out there who cares about you'".





Baig who lent her voice to the song "Baazi" reiterates that “now ALLHUMDULILLAH I am all recovered, and healthy again” after she took the necessary rest, ate healthy amounts of food and slept for hours since her body required these essentials.

She went on to say that her "body's never felt this energised or nourished in a very long time as it is now."

— Instagram

On a heartfelt and thought-provoking note, Baig concluded her health update by thanking those who sent her well wishes saying, “I cross my heart you all have no idea what it means to me.”

She also emphasised the fact that everyone lives once so “we all must live it up to its fullest especially when it comes to both our mental and physical health.

"I've learned my lesson — work hard but then again HEALTH COMES FIRST, ALWAYS".

As the entertainer ensures people of her well-being, Baig and her fans are preparing for her newest single to drop on August 18.