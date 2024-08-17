Justin Timberlake 'highly worried' about Britney Spears' upcoming biopic

Britney Spears' ex, Justin Timberlake, is reportedly 'anxious' about how he will be portrayed in the pop singer's upcoming biopic.

An insider spilled to Heat magazine, "There's no question that Justin and Britney's relationship is going to be covered in the movie version of her tell-all book and he is already freaking out about it.”



"Both Justin and his wife Jessica [Biel] have been having tense talks about what the biopic will mean for them and their family,” the source shared.

“They already found it difficult with the release of the book, now the idea of Justin being portrayed in a bad light on the big screen is just a step too far for them both,” a tipster continued. "The book was one thing but the movie is another.

The Mirrors hitmaker believes he will emerge as "the main villain in a Britney movie."

"Justin has his own movie career as an actor to think about and his reputation has already been tarnished enough as it is. If he is seen as the main villain in the Britney movie, then casting directors might think twice about putting him in a project," the source revealed.



For those unversed, Justin and Britney had dated each other for three years, from 1999 to 2002.

