Lily Collins showcases 'three musketeers' of 'Emily In Paris'

Lily Collins’s hit Netflix series Emily In Paris premiered on August 15 and people have been obsessing over it, ever since.

The actress shared a series of pictures with her costars, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery while they were at a fans screening at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

In this regard, Collins took to her Instagram account in order to share a several photos showcasing the audience and her costars.

In the first picture, Collins could be seen posing with her onscreen costars, Julien and Luc while they sat together on a bench while the second picture featured ‘Emily’ standing in her black off-shoulder dress besides a pink bow as the background remained pink as well.

Furthermore, the rest of the pictures showcased the audience at the Egyptian Theatre along with the "three musketeer’s" candid shots while posing, laughing, entering and taking snaps.



In terms of the caption of the post, Collins wrote, “Sylvie's three musketeers take on the @emilyinparis fan screening. Thank you so much to everyone who came out – we love sharing this season with you and are so grateful for all the support!”

Additionally, Emily in Paris Part 2 will stream on September 12, 2024.