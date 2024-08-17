Photo: Ben Affleck respectful towards Jennifer Lopez as divorce looms: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly on the brink of a course, but Ben Affleck is not making hast to end things.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, “Ben is being as respectful of J.Lo as he can right now since he was the one that left.”

The insider also revealed that while Jennifer Lopez continues to wait for him on big days like their anniversary and her birthday, “he’s moving forward with his life.”

“Ben’s vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time,” the source also dished and explained why he continues to sporadically flash their wedding ring by stating, “Until that happens, he’ll continue to wear his ring.”

“He’s very happy to have a new home that fits him and his needs a whole lot better than the one he and J.Lo bought together,” the insider added of Bennifer’s Los Angeles mansion.

The source also mentioned of Ben’s new rental home, “He never felt comfortable in that place, it was way too huge and ostentatious for his taste.”

“It’s a lot more low-key in design, and more his style, And it’s on a big chunk of land, more than a half-acre, so he has plenty of space to get outside with total privacy,” they concluded.