Prince Harry sets date for UK return after concluding tour with ‘Queen' Meghan

Expert makes shocking claim regarding Prince Harry’s return to UK after Colombia tour

August 17, 2024

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK after concluding tour to Colombia with ‘Queen’ Meghan Markle, claimed TV host Mike Parry.

Speaking to GB News, the journalist and TV host claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is "isolating" Harry while predicting the Duke of Sussex’s return to the UK within the next two years.

Parry criticized the couple's four-day tour of Colombia, calling it a "desperate" bid for publicity and claimed that Harry only went to Colombia for Meghan’s sake.

"I feel increasingly sorry for Harry because I think he's getting isolated and I can see him coming back within the next two years,” he said. "I think he's so isolated now. This tour of Columbia is all about Queen Meghan."

The expert continued: "They must have spent the last three months desperately searching for a country somewhere in the world where they could do a royal tour, and the best they could come up with was the 18th most dangerous country in the world and the crime capital of South America, Colombia.

"It is beggars belief, the lengths they're going to now to try and put themselves in the public eye. I think that their ambitions in life now are going to divide fairly soon.”

Parry went on to add that he thinks Meghan Markle just wants to be taken “more seriously, maybe even life in politics, certainly to involve a greater commercial ability to raise money.”

He added, "Harry, I think he looks like a guy who's been smacked in the face with the pan, suddenly woke up and thought, what have I done?"

