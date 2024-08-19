Ashley Park says it's 'crazy to be the woman' she is now

Ashley Park talked about the hardships she faced while battling leukemia and sepsis.



The actress, who plays prominent role in Emily In Paris, was diagnosed with Leukemia when she was a teenager.

In a recent interview with My First Time podcast, the 33-year-old actress talked about her health issues and reflected on how overcoming the illnesses made her "more stronger."



“It’s so crazy to be the woman I am now, it’s very full circle,” she said, adding that she was diagnosed with a blood cancer at the age of 15.

The actress recalled that despite having bruises all over and experiencing sudden weight loss, she never thought she could have such deadly disease. Instead she felt happy that she was losing all her "baby fat.”

Park shared that after brushing off the symptoms, she eventually visited the school pediatrician and later hospital, where she received treatment for eight months.

Discussing her career in showbiz, the Joy Ride star mentioned when she began her career through her role in Netflix series, she faced another setback when she was struck down with sepsis earlier this year.

Her illness occurred while she was on a romantic holiday with boyfriend and co-star Paul, who plays Nicolas de Leon.

Sharing just how integral he was to her recovery, Ashley said that she feels lucky.

"It’s been kind of a miracle how I have recovered. I don’t think I would have made it without him," Ashley stated.