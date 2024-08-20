Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal embrace 'hooking up' in early romance: Source

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal’s romance is just getting started.



The 28-year-old actor and 24-year-old singer have sparked dating rumors on social media as they were spotted together earlier this summer.

A source while revealing the status of the pair’s relationship, reported to People magazine the rumored couple “have been hooking up and it’s still early stages.”

The outlet has reached out to the representatives for Abrams and Mescal but has not responded yet.

The Normal People star and Eras Tour opener first fueled romance speculation in June as they were photographed together enjoying food at BRAT Restaurant in London, as reported by TMZ.

Recently on August 18, the duo was seen again in London while holding hands as per snaps received by various media outlets.

Moreover, DailyMail reportedly said that the Close to You singer and the Irish actor’s outing was filled with PDA.

Later that same day, Abrams and Mescal went to the All Points East music festival in London’s Victoria Park as per Deuxmoi’s shared images.

It is pertinent to mention that previously Abrams dated musician Blake Slaktin while Mescal was in a relationship with singer-songwriter, Phoebe Bridgers