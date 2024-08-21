Emily Blunt 'casually swaps' bracelets amid Taylor Swift's Wembley concert

Emily Blunt was seen trading friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert.

The 41-year-old actress and her husband John Krasinski enjoyed an evening of pop hits from the Cruel Summer star while they were in great spirits.

It is worth mentioning that the couple was joined by their children Hazel and Violet while they stood in the VIP tent.

While Emily kept it simple in a cream blazer, John went for a sparkle look as he wore a black sequined top.

Furthermore, as per Daily Mail, Tuesday night marked Taylor's eighth show at the London venue after a series of five consecutive shows in London and three back in June.

Additionally, many celebrities attended the final concert as Emily and her husband John led the famous stars in attendance.

According to the publication, the Eurovision star Sam Ryder shared a snap of his friendship bracelets, while The Body Coach Joe Wicks also attended with his wife Rosie and daughter Indie, six.

To those unversed, Emily previously showed her support for her pal Taylor as she was pictured wearing one of the singer's friendship bracelets at The Fall Guy's premiere in Paris back in April.