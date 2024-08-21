Jennifer Lopez's unusual divorce filing analyzed by experts

Jennifer Lopez's divorce filing has at least one unusual aspect

Jennifer Lopez's divorce filing from Ben Affleck has been analyzed by legal experts, and it shows the singer wanted to get done with the split and move on.

Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20, which marks the second wedding ceremony anniversary for the couple. The On The Floor singer did the filing herself without using a lawyer, mentioning April 26, 2024 as the date of separation.

Marilyn Chinitz, who is the matrimonial partner at Blank Rome LLP, told People, "I think that she most likely just wanted to get this done, [that] there was a lot of hesitation and hemming and hawing back and forth, and it's a statement, 'I'm moving forward, I'm filing and I'm doing it on my own.'"

She suggested that the couple may be handling the divorce through a mediator.

She added: "I think it's a real statement from her saying, 'I'm moving forward. Counsel or no counsel on filing.'"

TMZ recently claimed that the couple doesn't have a prenuptial agreement, which Chinitz termed "extremely unusual.”

"The only time that you see people not having a prenup is when they've put most of their assets in trust for their children, and those trusts have been established and they wouldn't be part of the community [property]," she explained.

When asked if the split seems "amicable," Chinitz said, "I think the next step is to see how he [Affleck] responds, and I think that will give us a clue as to what's going on."