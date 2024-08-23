David Beckham finds his self titled docuseries filming 'therapeutic'

David Beckham reflected on his self-titled docuseries released in 2023 on Netflix.



The soccer legend opened up about his “therapeutic” experience of filming Beckham and how it helped him recover his mental health.

“After each interview I found myself needing time alone to decompress. Reflecting on both the highs and lows of my life and career was — at times — mentally and emotionally draining,” Beckham wrote in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.

During the filming of the docuseries, Beckham revealed that he realized that he was holding up too much inside just to appear stronger in front of the public.

“I realized that I had pushed so many of these feelings and emotions aside for years. I had always been taught to hold everything in and put on a brave face. This was the first time I had truly confronted some pretty monumental moments in my life, and it was therapeutic,” he noted.

While recalling the endless media scrutiny he and his wife, Victoria Beckham faced after the 1998 World Cup, the former footballer said, “one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is just how important it is that we take care of our mental health.”

“I hope anyone struggling today knows that they don’t have to carry the pressure alone,” Beckham added.