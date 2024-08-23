 
Pink's daughter, Willow joins her for on-stage performance amid DNC

Pink’s daughter, Willow joined her for an on-stage performance in Chicago after leaving her mother's Summer Carnival Tour to pursue theater

August 23, 2024

Pink's daughter, Willow joins her for on-stage performance amid DNC 

Pink’s daughter, Willow joined her on stage to perform during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday.

The So What hitmaker and her daughter belted out lyrics together on the last day of the 2024 DNC at the United Center.

It is worth mentioning that their duet came shortly after the 13-year-old left her mother's Summer Carnival Tour in order to pursue her own passion for theater.

During the concert, Pink and Willow sang the star's 2017 hit track, What About Us.

Pinks daughter, Willow joins her for on-stage performance amid DNC

As per Daily Mail, the mother daughter duo color-coordinated in all-black dress as they stood next to each other under the bright stage lights.

Pink donned a strapless, corset top as well as loose-fitting, black trousers that were secured with a black and silver belt around the waist while Willow sported a plain, black shirt as well as black pants and combat boots that offered an edgy flare.

Additionally, the teenager has been following her mother's footsteps. Back in 2018, she sang a cover of the song, A Million Dreams, for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined.

A few years later in 2021, the Grammy winner and her daughter released a duet called, Cover Me In Sunshine.

It is pertinent to mention that the songstress shares her daughter as well as son, Jameson, with husband Carey Hart, whom she tied the knot with in 2006.  

