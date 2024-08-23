Kate Middleton, Prince William 'terrific rows' in marriage exposed

Prince William and Kate Middleton have ‘terrific rows’ in their marriage and it’s not a perfect marriage, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that the Princess of Wales treats Prince William like her 'fourth child'.

The royal expert said, “Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums.”

Kate and William ‘do have rows’, Quinn claimed and added “It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows."

However, the royal expert said that whilst other couples may throw vases at each other, the future king and queen are not like this, adding that their quarrels never became vicious.

Quinn continued Prince William and Kate throw cushions at each other. “It's always kept under control."

The parents of three protect their relationship by not speaking about their rift publicly, instead they express their support for each other.

The claims have resurfaced as Kate Middleton and Prince William are enjoying summer holiday in Balmoral with their children amid the ongoing treatment of the Princess of Wales.