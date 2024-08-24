Lady Gaga expresses love for fans over support for Bruno Mars duet

Lady Gaga just expressed her gratitude to he fans over the love she received on the duet with Bruno Mars.

On Thursday, the 13-time Grammy Award winner, took to her official Instagram account to appreciate the support her fans showed on the collaborative track, Die with a Smile.

"Watching fans from all over the world celebrate this music has meant so much to me, to see the words of the song touch your heart and the video provoke this huge wave of dancing and fun is beautiful to watch and I’m so grateful," she wrote of the ballad released a week ago.

The Hold My Hand crooner continued, "Thank you thank you thank you for loving our song i love you for real and I hope the message of love we shared will continue to create special moments for you all in your lives — I know it does in mine every day.”

"The power of music is big and your love of this song reminded me of that,” Lady Gaga concluded.