WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates first child with 'rock-a-bye-baby' gesture

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud (not pictured) during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. — AFP

Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who welcomed his first child, a baby boy, earlier on Saturday, celebrated with a ‘rock-a-bye-baby’ gesture after taking a wicket in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.



Afridi and his wife, Ansha, are on cloud nine with the arrival of their cute son, who they have named Ali Yar. The 24-year-old will travel to Karachi tomorrow night to join his wife before returning to his team for the second Test starting on August 30.

Struggling with his rhythm, Afridi claimed his first wicket of the match by sending Hasan Mahmud packing.

Hasan edged a good-length delivery, only to get caught behind the wicket by Rizwan, which Afridi marked with a special celebration. He ended the innings with figures of 2-88.

Watch here:

Shaheen and Ansha's nikkah was solemnised in February 2023 at a local mosque in Karachi in the presence of close relatives of both families.



Their wedding ceremony was held later, in September 2023, at a local hall in Karachi, while they hosted their Valima reception in the capital city, Islamabad.

National team players and former cricketers attended the wedding festivities, adding a touch of cricketing glamour to the celebrations.

Notable attendees included Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf, who came to convey their best wishes to the newlyweds.