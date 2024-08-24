 
Geo News

WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates first child with 'rock-a-bye-baby' gesture

Left-arm pacer and his wife Ansha welcome a baby boy, whom they named Ali Yar

By
Web Desk
|

August 24, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud (not pictured) during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. — AFP
Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Hasan Mahmud (not pictured) during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. — AFP

Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who welcomed his first child, a baby boy, earlier on Saturday, celebrated with a ‘rock-a-bye-baby’ gesture after taking a wicket in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Afridi and his wife, Ansha, are on cloud nine with the arrival of their cute son, who they have named Ali Yar. The 24-year-old will travel to Karachi tomorrow night to join his wife before returning to his team for the second Test starting on August 30.

Struggling with his rhythm, Afridi claimed his first wicket of the match by sending Hasan Mahmud packing.

Hasan edged a good-length delivery, only to get caught behind the wicket by Rizwan, which Afridi marked with a special celebration. He ended the innings with figures of 2-88.

Watch here: 

Shaheen and Ansha's nikkah was solemnised in February 2023 at a local mosque in Karachi in the presence of close relatives of both families.

Their wedding ceremony was held later, in September 2023, at a local hall in Karachi, while they hosted their Valima reception in the capital city, Islamabad.

National team players and former cricketers attended the wedding festivities, adding a touch of cricketing glamour to the celebrations.

Notable attendees included Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf, who came to convey their best wishes to the newlyweds.

India's Shikhar Dhawan retires from international, domestic cricket
India's Shikhar Dhawan retires from international, domestic cricket
Pakistan team wins five medals in 4th CISM World Military Cadet Games: ISPR
Pakistan team wins five medals in 4th CISM World Military Cadet Games: ISPR
Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr match draws after Ronaldo's goal ruled out by referees
Al-Raed vs Al-Nassr match draws after Ronaldo's goal ruled out by referees
Pak vs Ban: Free entry allowed at Pindi stadium for remaining days of Test match
Pak vs Ban: Free entry allowed at Pindi stadium for remaining days of Test match
Rizwan joins elite club of Pakistani wicketkeepers
Rizwan joins elite club of Pakistani wicketkeepers
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh trail Pakistan by 132 at end of day 3
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh trail Pakistan by 132 at end of day 3
Bangaldesh's Shakib Al Hasan booked on murder charge
Bangaldesh's Shakib Al Hasan booked on murder charge
Smith edges England ahead in first Test against Sri Lanka
Smith edges England ahead in first Test against Sri Lanka