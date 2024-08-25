 
Taylor Swift's sweet letter to Raye for 'Eras Tour' goes viral

Taylor Swift wrote a letter to Raye after she agreed to open for the 'Eras Tour' show headliner

August 25, 2024

Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour are still the talk of the town, despite being on a break.

The pop sensation wrapped up the European leg of her record-breaking, sensational, world tour this week.

She had many high-profile singers from Paramore to Sabrina Carpenter, open for her and recently added five more female stars to her London shows that were held last week.

Among them, Raye was one of the singers who was also invited to open for the Eras Tour for one of the London shows held last week.

Taking to her official Instagram account, 26-year-old uploaded a hand-written letter from Swift to her, that is now going viral.

"Raye, I am such a massive fan of yours and have been for years. I can't believe my luck that you said 'yes' and are joining us for such an important night on The Eras Tour, our last night at Wembley. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the Midnights album-maker wrote.

In response to not only the letter, but her night at Wembley alongside Swift, Raye captioned the post, "So grateful to open for Taylor Swift. So grateful for the festivals and shows, so grateful people actually turn up to see us now, so grateful to be a musician, so grateful instagram let me add more pictures in my dump. big kiss from me️.”

