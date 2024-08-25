 
Geo News

WATCH: 'Frustrated' Shakib Al Hasan throws ball at Mohammad Rizwan

Bangladeshi all-rounder appeared to have apologised over his reaction to Rizwan backing out of a delivery

By
Sports Desk
|

August 25, 2024

A combo of image showing screengrab of Pakistans innings (left) and Bangladeshs all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during the fifth day of the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 25, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team
A combo of image showing screengrab of Pakistan's innings (left) and Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during the fifth day of the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 25, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh featured a positive energy throughout the five days of game, but the last day saw a rather unpleasant moment when a frustrated Shakib Al Hasan threw the ball at Mohammad Rizwan after the latter backed out of a delivery.

With the match score at 103-4, the incident occurred in the 33rd over with Shakib running in to bowl the second delivery. However, as soon as the all-rounder entered his delivery stride, the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter turned away to engage in conversation with Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das. 

This forced Shakib to pull out of the delivery causing him to react due to frustration in an unsportsmanlike manner.

However, immediately after the incident, the Bangladeshi cricketer appeared to apologise after the conversation, although it is to be noted that he is still liable to be sanctioned after this match.

It is to be noted that the visitors outclassed the hosts in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to secure their first-ever Test win over Pakistan after following the latter's dismal batting performance in the second innings.

The fifth day saw the national side while kicking off their second inning from 23-1. However, Pakistani batters failed to put up much resistance against visitors.

Though Mohammad Rizwan (51) made a valiant effort, he lost his wicket after being bowled out by Mehidy Hasan and the team was eventually sent packing for mere 146 runs.

In response, Bangladeshi openers Zakir Hasan (15*) and Shadman Islam (9*) eased past the 30-run target in mere 6.3 overs.

