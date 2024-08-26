Prince George ‘moment of truth' delayed, Kate wants ‘normality'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not introduced Prince George to his real role in the future of the monarchy.



The young Royal, who is second in line to the British throne, is living a ‘normal’ life without awareness of the importance of his place in the family.

Catherine Mayer, author of Charles : The Heart of a King, told E! News: "With George they are trying to delay that moment of realisation and give him normality before they thrust this on him.

"But it will be, nevertheless, part of his upbringing both in terms of what he sees his parents and grandparents doing and probably quite soon a beginning of an understanding that he is in public life and what that means."

Meanwhile, author Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight: "I think you're seeing a support act here. There's a wonderful dynamic there, and you know, they were together at the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip, they've sort of stepped into some high-profile roles when it came to Prince George carrying out his first official engagement, which was to Cardiff over the Jubilee weekend.

"William and Kate decided to include Charlotte on that, so in the same way that William always had his wingman in Harry, I think it's rather wonderful that that is being echoed here with George and Charlotte. You're going to see, I think, real teamwork at play here,” she noted.