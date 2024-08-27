Meghan Markle ‘muted' Prince Harry as media demanded ‘apololgy'

Meghan Markle reportedly saved Prince Harry from a blunder during their Colombia trip.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were asked about the Royal Family’s history of slavery during their Southern America tour, dodged the question conveniently with the help of Meghan.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Angela Levin said: "What was being very, very difficult to understand or to accept was that Harry was asked if he would apologise about the slaves... he hasn't any understanding to do that. If by any chance [that ] he does - or did- we can't tell because they didn't have any sound, you can't hear."

She added: "I imagine Meghan wanted to keep control and Harry didn't want any journalist to know exactly what he was saying... there was no volume. So you couldn't actually find out what they were doing, but this was asked, it was heard, and you don't know what he said. If he wants to take on that and say something about it, it's going to be very, very difficult for the King."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.