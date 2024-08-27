Joe Jonas shifts focus from negativity in upcoming new album post divorce

Joe Jonas opened up about his new upcoming album during an interview.

During the interview with Billboard, the singer insisted that he is not "trying to put stuff on blast" with his upcoming second solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, despite big changes in his personal life over the past year.

It is worth mentioning that Jonas described the making of the album as "scary at times, and also freeing."

According to People, Jonas shared about his personal life experiences which played role in the making of the album.

However, he will be not focusing on the negativity as he stated, “I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for.”

Furthermore, the publication reported that the Jonas Brothers member gave a shout-out to his "two beautiful kids" Willa and Delphine, whom he shares with his estranged wife Sophie Turner, and added that he is "a happy person."

In regards to his album, the singer also stated that he went on a journey to get to where he is now in life and wants that to be reflected in his music, as per the outlet.

According to People's reports, last September, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage and that same month, Turner sued Jonas and requested their children to be returned to England as they were touring with him at the time.

She later dropped claims against Jonas and they currently share custody of their daughters.