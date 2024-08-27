WATCH: 'Aliyaar is here', Shahid Afridi welcomes grandson

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi pictured with his grandson "Aliyaar" and his daughters. — Screengrab via Insagram/safridiofficial/File

The birth of star pacer Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha Afridi's son has not just left the couple jubilant but has also brought much happiness to Ansha's father and former skipper Shahid Afridi.

"Aliyaar is here," Afridi was heard in a video, while carrying his grandson and welcoming him along with his two daughters.

"We have to pray for him that Allah allows him to follow sirat-ul-mustaqeem (righteous path)," the former cricketer said, interacting with one of his younger daughters.

Afridi's video comes after his daughter Ansha and son-in-law Shaheen welcomed their first child on Saturday last week.

With the arrival of his grandson, the former Pakistani skipper has become a grandfather for the first time.

Following the announcement of Aliyaar's birth, Shaheen took to his social media accounts sharing a heartwarming picture in which the couple holds onto their son's hand.

"My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi," said the left-arm pacer in the caption

Shaheen also termed his wife Ansha as the "support system" of his little family and expressed his gratitude to her for "all the pain and sufferings she had to endure".

It is to be noted that the couple got married in February 2023 when their nikah was solemnised at a local mosque in Karachi. The duo's wedding ceremony was held in September that year in the port city followed by a Valima reception in Islamabad.