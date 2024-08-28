Prince Harry receives golden opportunity to heal Prince William wounds

Prince Harry has a major opportunity to heal years-long rift with estranged brother Prince William as the duo is set for an awkward reunion in New York City.

According to a report by The Mirror, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales’ potential reunion may be on the horizon, as their schedules coincide in the Big Apple next month.

Harry will be visiting the city from September 22 to 29 to promote his charitable initiatives and patronages, including the Archewell Foundation.

The report revealed that the purpose of Harry’s upcoming trip, sans Meghan Markle, is to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives."

His spokesperson has announced that Harry will "participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”

“In addition, he will be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex."

Meanwhile, William's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit is scheduled for September 24 at The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

While it is still not confirmed if the Prince of Wales would be travelling to NYC for the event, there is a huge possibility that the royal brothers would cross paths next month.

Harry and William are believed to have last talked to each other two years ago when they met at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.