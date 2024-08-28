Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor's 'Romeo & Juliet' continues to wow audiences

Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor's Broadway production of Romeo & Juliet received a four-week extension.



The two actors will be starring in Shakespeare classic beginning with preview performances on September 26.

It is worth mentioning that the show was initially slated to run through January 2025, however the dates have been added through February 16, as per Daily Mail.

Romeo & Juliet’s Instagram account shared with fans, “We're extending 4 weeks on Broadway, and you can get early access to new tickets via our fan newsletter. If you haven't already, sign up at link in bio.”





In regards to this, Zegler excitedly shared the news with her 2.2 million followers through her Instagram Story.

While sharing her thoughts in the caption, she danced in a purple crop top with the Romeo and Juliet script in-hand and wrote, “When you're making your Broadway debut with your dream director at your favorite Broadway theatre with the best cast and then people wanna see it SO badly you extend for a whole MONTH so now you get to do it until February 16.”

Furthermore, the Snow White actress added a string of smiley emoji with red hearts as she noted, “There isn't a happier girl in the world this morning.”

As per the outlet, rehearsals recently started ahead of the opening night show on October 24.