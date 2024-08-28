'Unbearable' Meghan Markle causes new trouble for Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be facing big challenge to find people to make a team due to their 'unacceptable' behaviour.

It comes after an ex-Archewell employee branded the Duchess "unbearable" in conversation with NewsNation, adding that she "talks down to people".

Harry also lost his Chief of Staff Josh Kettler after just three months in the role, making him the 18th member of staff to quit the Sussex camp.



An insider has claimed: "Meghan is causing trouble for Harry with her behaviour and attitude to deal with the situation as the Duchess thinks she's never makes mistakes."

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has tried to share her thoughts about the ongoing situation, saying: "I do think that they're going to continue to have a hard time finding people that want to work underneath them. I'm intimidated just thinking about it."



The commentator went on explaining: "It's going to take somebody that's really tough. It's going to take somebody who realises that there's a rainbow at the end of the tunnel, and they just have to persevere. I don't think I could do it."



The expert also went on weighing in on the discussion about the couple's business relationship with the streaming service, saying: "There are rumours that Netflix has said 'allow us to manage the retail strategy' if she can't manage to find a CEO or somebody willing to work with her. Netflix sees an opportunity there."

The commentator also suggested what the former Suits star should try, saying: "Meghan can truly become an influencer again, which is kind of what she was before she met Harry."



Schofield continued: "This has been her biggest issue in the last few years, realising there's been a shift when it comes to their popularity. Harry and Meghan believed their own hype when they said on that Netflix series that the reason they were ostracised was because they were much more popular than the British royals.



"They were more popular than Prince William, more popular than Princess Kate, and their popularity has declined immensely. And now they are desperate to win people over again."

She added: "Royalists are very much tuned out when it comes to Harry and Meghan, not rooting for their success anymore, because they feel like they have been cruel and toxic towards the Royal Family over the last few years."