Photo: Madonna's controversial 66th birthday demands laid bare

Madonna reportedly had a long list of demands as she wanted to celebrate her 66th birthday in style.

As fans will be aware, the music sensation turned 66 on 16th of August 2024 while she was on a trip to Italy.

Spilling the beans on this getaway, an insider shared with Life & Style that the Material Girl crooner had “very specific instructions and demands” related to her birthday bash.

They went on to reveal, “Whether she was staying on a yacht or in a villa, she only wanted handsome young men working on the staff.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Madonna is currently dating the 28-year-old soccer player Akeem Morris.

“She also had a rider of sorts for each location, detailing the kind of food, wine and beauty products she expected to be stocked,” the source mentioned.

“Madonna requested designer outfits be flown in from all over the globe to be photographed in,” the insider also stated.

In conclusion, the confidante gave insights into her tantrums by saying, “And everyone knows she’ll throw a fit if her demands aren’t met.”