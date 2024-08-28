Tim Burton reveals reason behind filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel after 35 years

Tim Burton has revealed the real reason behind filming the Beetlejuice sequel after 35 years.

During a conversation at the 81st Venice Film Festival press conference for the upcoming movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the 66-year-old filmmaker shared that he didn’t start filming the horror-comedy sequel “for money” but for “personal reasons."

“I wasn’t out to do a big sequel for money or anything like that, I wanted to make this for very personal reasons,” said Tim.

“I didn’t watch the first movie to prepare for this. I remembered the spirit of it and I remembered everybody here,” shared the director.

Previously, in an interview with Variety, Tim revealed that he wanted to make the film “from the heart."

“As you grow older, sometimes your life takes a bit of a turn and I sort of lost myself a bit,” the movie-maker remarked.



“So, for me, this movie was a reenergising, a kind of getting back to the things I love doing, the way I love doing it and with people I love doing it with,” the director told the publication.

For those unversed, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in cinemas in the US on September 6.