Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor prioritize their son amid divorce

For Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, their son is their first priority.



As Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor on August 27 and has asked for legal and physical custody of her 3-year-old son Cruz per the court document obtained by People magazine.

A source revealed to the outlet that Cartwright’s main focus is her son and Taylor is seeking to become “amicable co-parents”.

"This step has been a long time coming and something Brittany knew she had to do for the best interest of herself and her son in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle they've been living in," the insider told the publisher.

"Jax is feeling mixed emotions. He knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have. It's an emotional month for him and he's trying to stay strong for his son,” the tipster continued.

The source further tattled, "Their main priority is getting to a place of being amicable co-parents for their son and this next stop will hopefully move them closer to that goal.”

It is pertinent to mention that the estranged couple tied the knot in June 2019.