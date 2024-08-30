 
Kensington Palace breaks silence at Prince William, Harry's reunion in UK

Prince William and Harry 'did not speak’ as brothers 'kept their distance'

August 30, 2024

Prince Harry secretly flew to Britain for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes funeral service, where his elder brother Prince William was also in attendance.

However, according to media reports William and Harry 'did not speak’ as brothers 'kept their distance'

The Sun, citing a local in Snettisham, Norfolk, claimed: "We never saw them speak to each other and they kept their distance."

Another source claimed they only saw William and Harry at the end of the service at St Mary’s Church, adding: "I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly."

"William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance", another local said.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace also reacted to William and Harry’s rare and unexpected reunion at uncle’s funeral service.

The spokesperson told the Sun that they would not comment on William’s private time.

