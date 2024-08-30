Prince Harry playing with King Charles emotions over Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has received fresh allegations that he is punishing his ailing father, King Charles by using his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



“Obsessive” Harry is using Archie and Lilibet as “bargaining chips”, royal expert Tom Quinn has alleged.

Speaking to the Mirror, Tom Quinn labelled Prince Harry “obsessive” for his “desire to punish his father” for past wrongs.

The royal expert said, “His [Harry’s] desire to punish his father for not apologising for the past has become obsessive and it is ironic that he is now using his children in the battle with his father just as King Charles and Diana used William and Harry in their battles.”

He continued, “Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately King Charles is furious. So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son.”

Quinn went on to claim, “Charles believes Harry should let bygones be bygones for the sake of Archie and Lilibet, but he senses that access to the children is being used as a bargaining chip and that, in Charles’ view, is unforgivable.”

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles is desperate to meet Lilibet and Archie amid ongoing rift with Meghan Markle and Harry, and the monarch is considering 'state visit' to US to see them.

King Charles has only met Lilibet once and has seen Archie a handful of times.