Con artist Anna Delvey's career development revealed post house arrest

Anna Delvey, known for allegedly swindling people out of money while she posed as a German heiress, has reportedly been casted in the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

According to Page Six, the 33-year-old con artist has been granted permission to travel to Los Angeles for the competition series after her house arrest terms were modified.

It is worth mentioning that the scammer, who was portrayed by actress Julia Garner in the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna, was jailed in 2019 for her crimes, as per Daily Mail.

Moreover, in 2022 she began house arrest as she waited to find out if she would be allowed to remain in the United States after her complete prison stint.

As per the publication, she was recently allowed to restart working and to travel within 70 miles of where she lives on the east coast.

Furthermore, Anna was given a Social Security number and was given permission to use her social media platform again.

According to the outlet, she will not be the first-time Dancing With The Stars competitor who have served time behind bars as rapper Lil Kim, comedian Tommy Chong, and entertainer Steve O have previously joined the series after their sentences.

However, Delvey is the first star who is known solely for her conviction.

Additionally, Anna returned to Instagram last week after her two-year ban from online platforms came to an end and the media personality quickly gathered more than one million followers as she promoted an forthcoming television show.