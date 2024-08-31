Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner show support to incarcerated firefighters

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner spent some time with incarcerated firefighters of the Pine Grove and Growlersberg fire camps.

The sisters were joined by Olivia Pearson and Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, when they met with the ‘incredible’ inmates of firefighter camp.

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared a series of pictures of her visit featuring her and her crew all dressed up in black.

She captioned the post, "Yesterday I had the amazing opportunity to spend some time with the guys at Pine Grove youth firecamp, and Growlersberg Firecamp Crew 3 and 5."



“These incredible men are incarcerated firefighters saving our state, homes and communities from fire.

“This program is the first of its kind allowing 18-25 year old incarcerated people to get out of prisons and into a firecamp to serve the community.



“Through this voluntary program they can fully expunge their felony records when they are released and now can go into firefighting careers when they get out,” she added.

The reality TV star continued: “Thank you so much CDCR and Cal Fire Staff for everything you do to our support these guys and thank you to everyone we met yesterday working so hard at fighting these California fires.

“Forever thank you to @scottbudnick1 for caring so much!” she concluded with thanks."

For those unversed, Kim met with pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer at the Department of Justice in Washington to work on behalf of inmates who are ready to be assimilated into society.