Photo: 'Disturbed' Taylor Swift counting days to return to Travis Kelce: Source

Taylor Swift reportedly wants to have her beau Travis Kelce by her side after a series of stressful events.

Spilling the beans on their plans for her 3-month break from the Eras Tour, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “Taylor’s counting down the days – they both are.”

The source close to the loved-up couple added, “He’s been getting the place ready for her.”

“They’ve spent extended time under one roof before, but this is her effectively moving in with him, and shows how comfortable and committed they are in the long term,” the insider continued.

Speaking of the current series of events including ISIS-related terror attack threat, the source remarked that this has left the Lover singer 'heartbroken' and 'disturbed.'

“It’s been so horrible and Travis hates having to sit back and do nothing. He’s been counting the days until she is back in his arms and away from any potential danger,” they concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Radar.online previously claimed that the NFL player was feeling "pretty helpless" as three suspects plotted to attack the Love Story hitmaker's show in Vienna on August 8th, 2024.