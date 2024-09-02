 
Taylor Swift has elevated Travis Kelce's life with her lucky charm?

Fortunes of Travis Kelce appear to be in the sky after he involved romantically with Taylor Swift

Web Desk
September 02, 2024

Taylor Swift has been labelled a lucky charm for Travis Kelce as the global star has seemingly shot up the sports icon’s fortunes.

Amid this, Kelce has also invested in a racecourse by buying a stake in the horse. The sportsman has lovingly named it Swift Delivery after his girlfriend.

In the latest race, the gelding performed exceptionally well, reaching just shy of the number one spot at the Toronto Cup Stakes, which was held at the Woodbine Racetrack. 

Commenting on his purchase, the thoroughbred's trainer, Mark Casse, remarked in a press conference earlier, “This is great for racing,” adding, “This isn’t just about Travis Kelce buying a horse — he bought a good horse."

Apart from this, offers for Travis in the showbiz industry have multiplied after he basked in a global stardom since his romantic involvement with the Grammy winner.

Recently, Lionsgate tapped him for an action comedy called Loose Cannons, marking his debut in a feature film.

It came after the NFL's tight end is set to appear in Ryan Murphy's show Grotesquerie.

