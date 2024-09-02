Meghan Markle ensures kids' titles are entry pass to ‘right circles'

Meghan Markle seemingly changed mind over her children’s Royal titles despite stepping away from life in UK.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly close to senior Royals including Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, experienced a change of heart over retaining young Archie and Lilibet’s titles.

Royal expert Neil Sean says: "Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles. After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too. Meghan became very friendly with senior members of the monarchy, predominately Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.”

"After this, Meghan realised how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles. That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles,” they added.