Prince Harry makes new plan amid speculations about King Charles abdication

Prince Harry is said to be desperate to win King Charles support and favour before the monarch's extreme decision about his reign amid ongoing health crisis.



The Duke of Sussex is reportedly seeking advice from key aides on his return to the royal fold amid speculations that Prince William is preparing for his future royal role as monarch's health and advanced age hinder the 75-year-old to continue his duties with the same spirits.

Harry is considering a part-time return to the UK as he is "not happy in the US" and the "golden state has lost its lustre", it has been claimed.



rekindled his contact with former aides and friends in the UK, and is "turning away from Hollywood publicists".

It comes amid reports that the cancer-stricken King has drawn the Prince of Wales in on much of the decision-making.

A source told The Mail on Sunday that Meghan Markle's husband is "seeking counsel from his old friends and associates," adding that he's "clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working’".

Weighing in on the source's claims, royal correspondent Michael Cole claimed: "Prince Harry is not contemplating ending his four year self-imposed exile to America and coming back to live here permanently. He's contacted a former aide in this country and been speaking to some of his other pals with a view to improving his public image in this country so that he can come back more often and even perhaps start performing a few minor royal duties," claimed Cole during discussion on GB News.

Cole went on saying: "I think chances of that are nil, but it does indicate that he wants to return to something like the relationship that he used to have with this country and with his own family."



He somewhat agreed: "I think it's like any marriage, if you respect your wife or husband, you consult them very thoroughly about such things.



"I don't think Meghan would ever want to come back here, she's made that plain, what she feels about the country. Although she couldn't have been given a more warm welcome when she joined the Royal Family."

Cole continued: "I feel it's the greatest pity, because they could have made and were making a valuable contribution around this country and the 54 nations of the Commonwealth. They could have done great things here.'

The expert concluded with meaningful remarks, saying: "They would have had the backup and the knowhow and the support of Buckingham Palace, and they wouldn't be having these dilemmas. What they need is not a PR man, they need a peacemaker."