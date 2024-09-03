 
Geo News

Kate Middleton leaves Prince William 'pretty anxious' with new plans

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent summer vacations with their children

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2024

Kate Middleton leaves Prince William 'pretty anxious' with new plans

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly left her husband Prince William ‘pretty anxious’ after summer break with their children at Balmoral.

According to a report by Life & Style that Kate Middleton is ‘super excited’ about getting back to work and returning to the public eye amid ongoing cancer treatment.

The insider told the outlet, now as the summer is over, the future queen “can’t wait to reconnect with the public and get back in the swing of things as far as taking on more engagements and attending meetings and helping out with royal business.

“She’s so looking forward to getting away from things revolving so much around medical procedures and doctors’ visits.”

Kate Middleton’s desire about getting back to work has reportedly left Prince William 'pretty anxious', however, the future king trying not to stand in her way because he knows how eager she is to have life get back to normal.

The insider further said, “She’s the type of person that’s happiest when she’s busy and working so he’s being very supportive, even if it’s got him stressing over whether she’s jumping back in too quickly.”

Queen Camilla takes brutal swipe at Meghan Markle amid Harry ‘royal return' video
Queen Camilla takes brutal swipe at Meghan Markle amid Harry ‘royal return'
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted holding hands during Malibu event
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted holding hands during Malibu event
Fourth baby: Royal family makes big announcement
Fourth baby: Royal family makes big announcement
Salma Hayek gives sneak-peek into her 58th birthday celebrated on yacht video
Salma Hayek gives sneak-peek into her 58th birthday celebrated on yacht
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause blasts producers over Nicole Young casting
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause blasts producers over Nicole Young casting
Jennifer Garner enjoys bonding time with middle child Fin on Labor Day
Jennifer Garner enjoys bonding time with middle child Fin on Labor Day
King Charles braces for new blow amid hopes of Prince Harry royal return
King Charles braces for new blow amid hopes of Prince Harry royal return
Buckingham Palace releases statement amid Prince Harry's reconciliation plans video
Buckingham Palace releases statement amid Prince Harry's reconciliation plans