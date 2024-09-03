Kate Middleton leaves Prince William 'pretty anxious' with new plans

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly left her husband Prince William ‘pretty anxious’ after summer break with their children at Balmoral.



According to a report by Life & Style that Kate Middleton is ‘super excited’ about getting back to work and returning to the public eye amid ongoing cancer treatment.

The insider told the outlet, now as the summer is over, the future queen “can’t wait to reconnect with the public and get back in the swing of things as far as taking on more engagements and attending meetings and helping out with royal business.

“She’s so looking forward to getting away from things revolving so much around medical procedures and doctors’ visits.”

Kate Middleton’s desire about getting back to work has reportedly left Prince William 'pretty anxious', however, the future king trying not to stand in her way because he knows how eager she is to have life get back to normal.

The insider further said, “She’s the type of person that’s happiest when she’s busy and working so he’s being very supportive, even if it’s got him stressing over whether she’s jumping back in too quickly.”